Davey Richards Explains How His NWA Appearance Came Together

Davey Richards is signed to MLW, but the forbidden door is open with NWA, as he stepped into the NWA ring to defend the MLW National Openweight Title against Thrillbilly Silas at NWA 74.

Richards discussed how the NWA appearance came together on the Battleground podcast.

“As people know, I’m under contract with MLW. IMPACT had wanted to use me for their Slammiversary pay-per-view and Billy Corgan happened to be there. After my match, I’m always a guy who does his match and leaves right away because I have another career. He caught me, we talked a little bit, and he goes, ‘Are you coming to St. Louis?’ That’s where I’m based out of right now, and we have a really vibrant scene here, we started talking about me coming on the show and defending the MLW National Openweight Title. Billy is such a God send to the wrestling business because not only is he passionate about it, but he’s not afraid to pull the trigger and make things happen. There is always going to be a reason to not do something, but he’s a guy who is like, ‘If we can find a way, let’s find a way.’ We found a way to make it work when they came to St. Louis and it was awesome,” he said.

You can listen to the complete interview below:



(h/t to Fightful for the transcription)