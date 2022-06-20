Davey Richards Reveals Match-Types He Has No Interest In, Styles He Enjoys Watching

Davey Richards recently appeared as a guest on the Under The Ring podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the MLW star spoke about the types of matches he has no interest in being involved with, such as death-matches and inter-gender bouts.

Additionally, the longtime pro wrestling veteran spoke about types of wrestling styles he enjoys watching.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On matches he doesn’t wish to take part in, including death-matches: “I am not going to do death-matches. I would very much prefer no really early morning flights. Because you know, I would prefer that, but if it happens, it happens. I don’t — I would respectfully decline inter-gender matches, that’s just a personal thing. That’s my — please don’t put me at the end of the 27-match card. That’d be wonderful.”

On the types of wrestling styles he enjoys watching: “I like different kinds of styles. I mean, I’ve wrestled some guys you would never think, like wrestling Masada, he’s a great wrestler. I like being tested. I mean, obviously, it’s always fun when you get some guys who are like more of my — or cut from the same cloth as me, but I mean, the thing is, you’ll only get better by wrestling people who are different than you. I mean, like, I can go out today and have a great match with Jonathan Gresham. Who can’t, you know what I mean? Someone, not even saying that I’m better than him, or they’re better than me, just different mentalities, different stylistic approaches. That’s how you get better because you learn how to adapt your style and what you like to do to what someone else does, or what may make someone else or some other promotion money. So actually, that’s how you grow and evolve as a wrestler.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes.