Davey Richards vs. Alexander Hammerstone Revealed For MLW SuperFight

A big title match will headline the upcoming MLW SuperFight event.

The main event of MLW SuperFight will see veteran pro wrestler and 2021 Opera Cup winner Davey Richards challenge MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone for the title, according to Sports Illustrated.

It was noted that the SuperFight event will be built around the 31 year old Hammerstone, who became champion by defeating Jacob Fatu back in October. Hammerstone won the strap while also holding the MLW National Openweight Title, which he relinquished and Alex Kane now holds.

Hammerstone has won 24 of his 27 singles/tag matches in MLW since debuting at SuperFight 2019 with a win over Ariel Dominguez. The 38 year old Richards has won all 4 of his singles matches in MLW since debuting at Battle Riot III back in July.

Hammerstone signed a multi-year MLW contract back in December, while Richards signed a two-year extension with MLW around the same time.

The MLW SuperFight event will take place on Saturday, February 26 from the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event will include matches taped for future MLW Fusion episodes. MLW be announcing the air date for SuperFight soon.

Hammerstone will defend his title against Pagano in a Falls Count Anywhere match at Saturday’s MLW Blood & Thunder event, while Richards will face ACH in singles action.

Stay tuned for more.