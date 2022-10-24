Davey Richards vs. Colby Corino Announced for NWA Hard Times 3

Major League Wrestling will be represented at another NWA event this year, with the MLW National Openweight Title match scheduled for NWA Hard Times 3.
At NWA 74, Davey Richards defended his MLW National Openweight Championship against Thrillbilly Silas. He will now defend his championship against Colby Corino at NWA Hard Times 3.
Both men discussed their upcoming fight on social media, with Colby referring to it as a “dream match.”
Another top notch wrestler coming for the @MLW National Openweight Title! @nwa keeps sending their best- and they'll get mine in return! Better man win! pic.twitter.com/cw41zdnDpv
— 🐺 (@RichardsWesley) October 23, 2022
dream match#HardTimes3 pic.twitter.com/k9VdMLnU2H
— Colby Corino (@ColbyCorino) October 22, 2022