Davey Richards vs. Colby Corino Announced for NWA Hard Times 3

Major League Wrestling will be represented at another NWA event this year, with the MLW National Openweight Title match scheduled for NWA Hard Times 3.

At NWA 74, Davey Richards defended his MLW National Openweight Championship against Thrillbilly Silas. He will now defend his championship against Colby Corino at NWA Hard Times 3.

Both men discussed their upcoming fight on social media, with Colby referring to it as a “dream match.”