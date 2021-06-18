David Arquette Bringing “Family” Of Wrestlers To Family Feud

Actor and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette recently participated in a Celebrity Family Feud taping and brought several wrestlers with him as his “family” for the game, according to PWInsider.

Arquette was joined by AEW stars Jungle Boy and Peter Avalon, indie veteran RJ City, and ROH star Dalton Castle.

The episode will air some time this summer during the 7th season of Celebrity Family Feud on ABC, which just premiered. There is no word yet on the actual date, but we will keep you updated.