David Arquette Created Colt Cabana’s Ring Jacket Seen On Dynamite

Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette revealed on Twitter that he created the jacket that Colt Cabana wore on AEW Dynamite for his show debut.

This week’s Dynamite from Broomfield, CO saw Colt team with SCU for an eight-man tag team win over The Dark Order. Arquette revealed that he painted the jacket that Colt wore on the show.

“The jacket I painted for one of my favorite wrestlers in the world @ColtCabana on @AEWonTNT POP!!!,” Arquette wrote.

Colt thanked Arquette for creating the jacket and wrote, “Thanks to @DavidArquette for paintings ring jacket!”

You can see their full tweets with photos below: