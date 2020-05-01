David Arquette Documentary Announced

Super LTD, the boutique division and incubator from Neon, has secured the North American right to distribute a documentary on former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette, according to Deadline.

“You Cannot Kill David Arquette” details Arquette’s journey through life and pro wrestling. It was selected by SXSW earlier this year.

The documentary was filmed over a three year period, directed by Price James and David Darg. The

“Following his infamous championship run as part of a marketing stunt for the film Ready to Rumble, Arquette is widely known as the most hated man in pro-wrestling worldwide. Nearly 20 years after he ‘won’ the initial title, through ups and downs in his career, with his family, and with his struggles with addiction, Arquette seeks redemption by returning to the ring for real this time,” said the synopsis.

“You Cannot Kill David Arquette” features footage from the journey, along with interviews with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, and actress Courteney Cox, plus David’s sisters – Rosanna Arquette and Patricia Arquette.

“I set out to make this film to stand up for myself, to rewrite the ending to my story, and find a place where I could be proud of my time in the ring. We couldn’t wish for a better company to share this love letter to the wrestling world,” said Arquette.

David is one of the executive producers on the project. Stay tuned for updates, including the release date.