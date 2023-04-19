David Finlay Talks About Training Regularly With Natalya & Tyson Kidd

David Finlay recently spoke with the folks from Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, The Bullet Club member spoke about how he trains alongside WWE Superstar Natalya and her husband, WWE producer Tyson Kidd, on a regular basis.

On how he has been training alongside Natalya Neidhart and Tyson Kidd since they live so close to him: “I watch wrestling every day. My three go-tos to watch are Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and my dad, Fit Finlay. The last year, year and a half, living in Tampa, I live pretty close to [WWE’s] Tyson Kidd and Nattie Neidhart, and I’ve trained with them in their ring. I’ve been picking [Kidd’s] brain for the last year and a half in their version of the dungeon.”

On his training with the Harts as a Fight Club, a trait that he believes is translating well for his current work for New Japan: “I grew up with a ring in my backyard, just like Nattie did. I’m in there on a regular basis fine-tuning my skills. It’s not so much training. It feels more like a Fight Club, and that’s translated well for me in New Japan.”

