David Otunga Comments on His Appearance in Upcoming She-Hulk Series

Former WWE Tag Team Champion and lawyer-turned-wrestler David Otunga has a role in the new “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law” series from Disney+.

Otunga has a quick cameo appearance as a date for Jennifer Walters, who is also known as She-Hulk. The series premieres on Wednesday, August 17, and Otunga can be seen in the trailer below.

Otunga tweeted on the appearance and wrote, “I had to show off my biceps for #SheHulk [muscle emoji] I couldn’t help it! I can’t wait for you all to see it! @MarvelStudios @disneyplus @Marvel”

Otunga’s IMDB page shows that he has some other acting projects in the works, and he occasionally appears on various legal TV shows to provide insight into different court cases. It also looks like Otunga may still do some legal work in Chicago.

There’s no official confirmation that Otunga was ever released from WWE, but it was rumored due to his profile being moved to the Alumni roster a while back. WWE had kept Otunga under contract for a while after his last match and commentary appearance. Otunga last did some commentary and panel work in 2017/2018, and last wrestled in 2015. Otunga’s last WWE match on record was a loss to R-Truth at the July 5, 2015 live event in Rockford, IL. His last TV match was the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 30 in 2014, and his last TV singles match was a loss to Ryback on the March 18, 2013 RAW episode from Pittsburgh.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Otunga’s full tweet and the She-Hulk trailer below: