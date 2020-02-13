David Penzer Announced For “TNA No Place Like Home” Event During Wrestlecon

David Penzer has been announced as the ring announcer for the upcoming TNA-themed event from Impact Wrestling.

The former WCW and TNA announcer took to Twitter to comment on the return. “So, I’ve kind of been keeping a secret. Looking forward to seeing old friends because… ‘There’s No Place Like Home’! @IMPACTWRESTLING @ScottDAmore @realjoshmathews,” he wrote.

As we’ve noted, Impact is bringing back the TNA name for one night only during WWE’s WrestleMania 36 Week as WrestleCon hosts a special Impact event on Friday, April 3 from The Ritz in Ybor City, Florida.

Impact previously announced that the show will feature a King of the Mountain match and an Ultimate X match, but the participants have not been confirmed. The current line-up of wrestlers for the “TNA: There’s No Place Like Home” event includes Disco Inferno, The Amazing Red, Petey Williams, Scott Steiner, Chris Sabin, and Aces & 8s, which will be represented by D’Lo Brown and Ken Anderson.

Tickets for Impact’s “TNA: There’s No Place Like Home” event are on sale now via WrestleCon.com, and range from $60 – $150. The event will also stream live on FITE.TV that night.

Stay tuned for updates on Impact’s special event during WrestleCon.

Below is the Twitter announcement on Penzer:

BREAKING: Longtime TNA ring announcer @davidpenzer will be returning for TNA: There's No Place Like Home on April 3rd as part of @wrestlecon in Tampa! Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/ESs4JxpWeI pic.twitter.com/gUile4oqiU — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 11, 2020