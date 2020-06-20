David Starr’s Accuser Shares More Details On Rape Accusations

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As PWMania.com previously reported, David Starr was accused of rape by a woman and then later apologized, calling it “grey rape” and later deleting his Twitter account. That kickstarted the entire #SpeakingOut movement with several other women coming out to tell their stories of being assaulted. The woman in question, who goes by the name of Tori, gave more details about what had happened between she and David Starr.

