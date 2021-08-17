Dawn Marie Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis

Former WWE & ECW star Dawn Marie has tested positive for COVID-19. Marie currently works at a nurse and has been on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic since last year. She took to Twitter this week and announced that she recently tested positive for the virus. She wrote-

“CAN’T HIDE FOREVER!! [microbe emoji] Covid Positive. [microbe emoji] After all this time working through the pandemic, It finally caught up to me.”

Marie has been working as a nurse in New Jersey for several years now. The Garden State has had a total of 1.06 million coronavirus cases, with 26,715 deaths since the pandemic hit last year, according to CDC data.