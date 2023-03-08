Dax Harwood Addresses FTR’s AEW Contract Status Following TV Return

Dax Harwood recently spoke on his podcast, “FTR with Dax Harwood,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including FTR’s contractual status with AEW:

“Zero has changed. We got a call from Tony [Khan], this was maybe five days before the pay-per-view. I don’t know, I’m just guessing. He either heard a clip, this was the podcast where the headline was, I said we were ready to comeback, our bodies were healed, we wanted to do right by business because we are contracted. Cash and I aren’t trying to hold up anybody. We’re not trying to play the game, ‘they’re offering us this, they’re gonna offer us this.’ It’s not about that. Money is a big factor, but it’s about what’s going to make us happy. There are a ton of options. Tony Khan is onto something incredible, changing the industry, over the last three or four years, he’s done exactly that. Whatever you want to say, he’s completely changed our industry.”

“For monetary gain, I would never play someone, especially someone as who I’m as close to as I am with Tony, especially someone who I was close to with Hunter [Triple H], who I owe a lot to. I would never play that for monetary gain. Our choice, right now, is strictly on happiness. The pros of staying in AEW is the great schedule where I can come home and be with my family. The pros of WWE is they are the number one money making wrestling company in the world. They can offer us a great deal, but I don’t feel we could have the kind of schedule we would like. Another pro for AEW is that, unless Tony changes his mind come April, we would be able to do independent bookings, great relationship with New Japan, doing Comic Cons and meeting our fans. In WWE, they’re on a creative high right now and I think they could keep that creative high up. They are the number one wrestling promotion, one of the top entertainment acts in the world, and have a proven track record. Strictly comes down to happiness. I don’t want to say that report is right or wrong because it doesn’t matter. Half the people are going to on Twitter and say I’m lying or trying to work. These reports are going to say what they want, and that’s okay. I will say, nothing has changed and please allow everything to play out and come April, you’ll be able to understand what we’re doing and where we’re going. We have a month and 18 days left to make a decision on what we’re going to do. I’m not in any kind of peril as far as getting ourselves in trouble.”

(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)