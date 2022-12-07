Dax Harwood Addresses Rumors On FTR’s AEW Status: “Lots Of Speculation About Our Future”

Could the “Top Guys out” catchphrase be a sign of things to come for Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler?

Harwood, one-half of the reigning ROH, AAA and IWGP Tag-Team Champions took to Twitter on Wednesday and addressed the recent speculation over FTR’s future status.

The pro wrestling veteran acknowledged the speculation but made it clear that the duo aren’t looking past their advertised showdown against The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag-Team Championships on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

“Lots of speculation about our future, but we’re only thinking about tonight,” Harwood wrote via Twitter. “2022 was great. None of it matters if we don’t win.”

He concluded by writing, “We have to do this. We have to succeed. Top Guys, out.”

Check out the actual tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of FTR's Dax Harwood