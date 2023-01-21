Dax Harwood Admits To Being “Very Upset” At How WWE Ended Kofi Kingston’s Title Reign

Dax Harwood doesn’t mince words.

The FTR tag-team member and AEW star put this character trait on display during the latest installment of his “FTR with Dax Harwood” podcast.

The “top guy” spoke in candid fashion when sharing his thoughts on how Kofi Kingston’s long-awaited WWE Championship reign came to an abrupt end to Brock Lesnar on the WWE on FOX premiere episode of Friday Night SmackDown back in 2019.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the podcast where Dax Harwood shares his unfiltered thoughts on this topic.

On how he was upset at how Kofi Kingston lost the WWE title to Brock Lesnar: “I was very, very upset. I remember that I texted Kofi. Actually it was a group text with The New Day and myself and Dan [Cash Wheeler]. I apologized to him and I said, ‘I’m so sorry this happened to you, man. We’re so upset. I can’t believe this is for real.’ Not because of anything with Brock, but how much we had worked and how he had worked to get to this point. Especially when we were working with him, with Randy, I saw him outside of Vince’s office or go into Vince’s office every single week to try to make things better, to try to make his championship run better. He worked so hard to be a great champion.”

On how Kingston worked really hard to make his WWE title reign great: “I think a lot of people, maybe they think, ‘Oh, man, his championship run wasn’t successful because of whatever. It wasn’t for lack of trying. Because I saw him every week try his damndest to make something of nothing. It broke all of our hearts, the whole locker room, it broke all of our hearts that that’s where the championship was being taken. Not anything to do with Brock, but because Kofi had worked so hard, and seeing someone work so hard for so long to get this opportunity taken away from him, what would they do to us?”

