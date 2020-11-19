Dax Harwood And Cash Wheeler Comment On PWI Tag Team 50 List

As noted earlier, FTR’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood have been ranked #1 in Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s inaugural PWI Tag Team 50 list. You can click here for the top 10 tag teams, and the criteria for the rankings, along with the magazine cover photo.

Cash and Dax both tweeted their reactions to the list tonight.

Cash wrote:

“Love us. Hate us. Agree. Disagree. Everyone is entitled to their opinions. That doesn’t take away the pride we take in our craft. It doesn’t take away the passion we put into our profession. In our hearts, we’re the best tag team on Earth, so this is special to us”

Dax wrote:

“Every decision we’ve ever made has ultimately been about our legacy. Grand Slam Champions, an emotional career defining match at Full Gear, & the #1 ranked tag team, all in 2020. Thank you to everyone who’s been on this ride. This is the stuff I live for. Top Guys, out. #FTR”

Love us. Hate us. Agree. Disagree. Everyone is entitled to their opinions. That doesn’t take away the pride we take in our craft. It doesn’t take away the passion we put into our profession. In our hearts, we’re the best tag team on Earth, so this is special to us. https://t.co/QO5JvxM668 — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) November 18, 2020