Dax Harwood Believes The Young Bucks Should Be on the Mt. Rushmore of Tag Teams

Dax Harwood, along with Cash Wheeler, is part of one of the best tag teams in the business, but he admires what The Young Bucks have accomplished in the wrestling world.

The fellow AEW star believes The Young Bucks should be a part of wrestling’s Mount Rushmore.

This is a controversial subject because different people have different answers to the Mount Rushmore question of listing their top four all-time tag teams.

Harwood discussed plans for FTR vs. Young Bucks for all the titles that were supposed to happen at All Out and made a case for his belief in Nick and Matt Jackson on his podcast.

“There’s no taking away if I were going to put together a Mount Rushmore of tag teams, I would put The Young Bucks on there. I would have them right up there because they have defined a generation of tag team wrestling. They also completely changed a style of tag team wrestling too. Not a style that Cash and I adopted just because that is not my cup of tea. Also not my forte. I couldn’t do half the sh*t, a quarter of the sh*t they do. They’re incredible at what they do, but they did change the perception of tag team wrestling. They changed the way tag team wrestling is formatted. All the differences that we may have had in the past from 2016 through 2022, I can’t take away the fact that they should be on a Mount Rushmore of tag team wrestling, and that’s going to get some people mad at me, but let’s just hope they keep downloading.”

