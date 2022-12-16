Dax Harwood Calls Most Recent FTR vs. The Briscoes Match As His “Masterpiece”

The double dog collar match between FTR and The Briscoes at ROH Final Battle 2022 was a masterpiece.

“Top Guy” Dax Harwood thinks so.

The FTR tag-team member took to Instagram this week and wrote about the recent tag-team showdown from the year-end Ring Of Honor pay-per-view as his “masterpiece.”

Harwood wrote the following:

Artists have the one piece they’re the most proud of, and that’s their Masterpiece. This was my Masterpiece. Watching it, honest to God, I’ve laughed, I’ve cringed, and I’ve cried. Over every other match I’ve had, this is the one I’m the most proud of.



2022 has been a storybook year for me. Almost unbelievable at times. Through anger, frustration, joy, and pain, it’s been the greatest year of my life. Thank you all for allowing me to be a part of yours. I hope we could make it a little bit better.



2023 is going to be unknown territory, and I’m not even sure that we can match up to what we’ve done this year, but you all have my word, I’ll do everything in my power to make sure you’re just as entertained as ever.



Top Guy, out.