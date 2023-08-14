Dax Harwood Celebrates 19-Year Anniversary Of Wrestling Debut

Sunday marked a big date in the history of Dax Harwood’s legendary wrestling career.

The FTR member who is one-half of the reigning AEW World Tag-Team Champions took to social media on Sunday to comment on the date marking the 19-year anniversary of debut match.

“19 years ago, today, I wrestled my very first match,” Harwood wrote via Twitter (X). “I love professional wrestling. Like LOVE it. To the point of hate, doubt, frustration, insecurity, etc.”

Harwood continued, “This is sappy, but, if a guy who’s 5’10”, bald, chubby, crazy ass accent can make it, so can y’all. 🥃 Top Guys out.”

Check out the actual post via the tweet embedded below.