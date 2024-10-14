Dax Harwood Claims Wrestling Podcast Host’s Online Demeanor Is “Almost Stalker-Like”

During the 2024 AEW WrestleDream PPV event, Dax Harwood of FTR and wrestling podcast host JD From NY exchanged words on Twitter/X. It began when JD commented on the news that Jimmy Jacobs had left AEW.

JD: “Jimmy Jacobs ‘resigns’ from AEW after Tony Khan publicly stated he was seated as his right hand man creatively. Oh yeah? Something doesn’t smell right with this one. He is ‘burnt out’…from what? What are you burnt out by? You work one day a week, with Tony Khan making up a majority of the show, and what he wants to see. The report also cited the split was amicable. Of course it was. That’s what AEW wants to you believe. Tony Khan hears, and sees the discourse about how terrible his on air product is, and needs someone to blame. Tony Khan certainly can’t be blamed. No one will publicly admit there is wrong. Everything is fucking great, though I guarantee if you ask people there, everything is NOT great. Jimmy Jacobs was FIRED, and Jimmy Jacobs is the scapegoat for ‘better television’…I see it already. ‘Look guys, change is coming, I am actively making changes’…sure thing Tony. It starts, and ends with you. Everyone else’s opinion is dust in the wind. Might as well calling yourself a McMahon. The similarities are SCARY.”

Dax: “Dude. I feel so sorry for you. Like, we get that you’re a mark and you love that another company makes you feel special, but my God dude, If I hated something as much as you hate AEW & Tony, I’d just stop watching it. Right?! It’s almost stalker-like how infatuated you are with Tony and this company. You make it pretty obvious that you’re a mark. I’m a mark too!! But I don’t make YouTube channels to yell and scream about an owner of a company not giving me what I want. I just enjoy wrestling! I’m doing real life things, like, paying my mortgage, making sure the bills are taken care of, my tequila cabinet is full. But you? You’re making tweets & videos about the AEW product 😂. I’m sure you’ll say, ‘omg this guy is riding AEW’ or ‘guys, look at him sticking up for the company he works for. What an idiot, right?’ But my God man, we get it! You love Smackdown and RAW. Fucking go watch it! Leave us alone! lol. Ayway, HOG has asked for FTR to be a part of their show. I hope to see you there brother!!”

JD: “Dax, I actually feel sorry for you, that you actually had to write this in the middle of what’s going on in your neck of the woods. I’ve had very close friends who live there who dealt with the ramifications of Helene. I mean this from the bottom of my heart, that I pray for you and your family, and I wish you nothing but the best in your recovery efforts. We love you guys, and look forward to getting you and Cash back on TV 🥃.”

Dax: “I’m not allowed to tweet? After I’ve donated almost 6 figures to relief efforts, I’m not allowed to tweet about my company? How much have you donated to your friends and Western North Carolina and Tennessee? What have you done? Or have you just continued to tweet? Send me your friends contact info. I’ll make sure they’re ok.”