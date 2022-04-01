Dax Harwood Comments On Backstage Reaction To His CM Punk Match, Bret Hart

AAA World Tag Team Champions Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood of FTR recently spoke with Mike Johnson of PWInsider to promote their match against ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes at Friday’s ROH Supercard of XV event. Dax was asked about his loss to CM Punk on the March 23 edition of AEW Dynamite. The exchange went like this:

As someone who works so hard, what are Dax’s thoughts and his level of satisfaction personally with the match against Punk, his thoughts on the response that immediately just was all over the place in social media, and just in general from the audience?

Dax responded: I said it in a tweet as well just the other day, I take wrestling way too seriously that’s because it is my livelihood and it is how I feed my family and it has saved my life many times over and that’s a shoot, that’s for real, but ultimately, you know, I want to get back to professional wrestling and as a tag team, Cash and myself have done that time and time again and I guess that’s a little pat on the back to us but Wednesday night was something. I don’t like giving the magic away too much, but Wednesday night was something I was extremely proud of for a lot of different reasons, and the match, man, just talking about it gets me a little emotional because how much it meant to me, I wanted to impress Bret you know obviously, huge Bret Hart fan, and I wanted him to say that this is the kind of wrestling that I look forward to,this is the kind of wrestling that I wanted to put out, but I also wanted fans today to say holy sh*t – that was a completely different kind of match than I’m used to, I actually kind of like it, and on top of that, I wanted the boys and girls in the back to watch the match and say, “Oh man, this is a different approach to what I thought I knew and I’ll maybe we can employ some of those tactics in our matches as well”. I just know that the match sentimentally meant a lot to me. When I got to the back one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, future Hall of Famer, came up to me and said, “You are the perfect professional wrestler,” and he said, “I’ve never said this before in my career but that was the perfect professional wrestling match,” and that’s all the validation I needed. Oh, and Bret Hart texted me before the match and said, “I cannot wait to watch this match tonight,” so that was pretty damn cool too.

Cash also chimed in: I wanted to say the match was incredible and I hope that not just aspiring wrestlers but anybody in wrestling that wants to get better and still wants to learn, I hope they go and watch that match because it’s that good. William Regal gave a piece of advice to somebody the other day, he said, “The best wrestling matches are when the two wrestlers or the four wrestlers are trying to outsell the other.” You go back and watch and both guys sold their a**es off that whole match, and made everything mean something. Even the superplex, they built to that for over 2 minutes instead of doing 13 things off the top rope and getting up from all of them to move on to the next. They tried to outsell each other and the match was better because of it and that’s why I think people should go back and watch and understand that it’s not just about getting your sh*t in, and I’ll end it on that.

Stay tuned for more. Below is footage from the match: