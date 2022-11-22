Dax Harwood Comments On FTR vs. The Young Bucks History

Dax Harwood is ready for the rubber match.

The FTR member took to social media recently and commented on the past FTR vs. The Young Bucks showdown and some of his memories from the match.

“Top 5 match of my career,” he wrote via Twitter. “Two of the greatest tag teams of a generation, trying to outwork & out-hustle each other to give the fans something special. I’ll always be proud of this one. This is when we realized the fans perception of us had changed. Very grateful for this night.”

Harwood continued, “Also, that double hiptoss was one of the most painful moments in my career, as this was just a few nights after I had taken a suplex from inside the ring to the floor from Jay Briscoe.”

Check out the comments in the tweets embedded below.