Dax Harwood Comments On Why CM Punk Wanted Colt Cabana Out Of AEW

As noted, the debut episode of the new FTR podcast has arrived.

In the first episode, Dax Harwood spoke about the bad first impression he had when meeting Colt Cabana, as well as the reason why CM Punk wanted “Boom Boom” out of AEW.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On having a bad first impression of Colt Cabana: “I don’t know Colt very well. The very first day we were in the company, I could be wrong, I felt Colt didn’t like us. There are some people who didn’t like us. I remember that he made fun of my accent the very first day, and I wasn’t very happy with that. I take offense to that, and maybe I shouldn’t, but if people knew my backstory and how hard I worked to get the education that I got — I was in college, my mom and dad both lost their jobs within a month of each other, I had nobody to help me with rent or books or food or anything. I had to work three jobs, plus wrestling on the weekends, just so I could pay for college, and I paid for my own college. I got a degree at UNCW [University of North Carolina Wilmington], a bachelor’s in English and a bachelor’s in business communication. It was all through my efforts. If people saw the sleepless nights that I had, the nights that I cried because I was worried that I wouldn’t get this or the nights that I had negative dollars in my bank account because I was paying for books and putting things on credit cards, I think maybe they could understand it then, but for him to make fun of my accent, because the connotation is, if you’re a southerner, you’re stupid, that bothers me. Maybe I shouldn’t let it bother me. That was the very first run in I had with Colt. Other than that, I never really had a conversation with him, never talked to him, nothing like that.”

On whether Punk wanted Cabana moved off of AEW: “Absolutely not. No one said anything to me. I heard nothing. When he first got there, no one said anything. To be honest, I really had no idea there was any kind of problem between the two. I knew there were issues with the lawsuit with the doctor, but I had no idea the extent of the problems they may have had, and I never cared to ask because it’s none of my business. That kind of stuff, I don’t worry about. No one ever said anything to me, and I say no one, Punk included, Colt included. They never mentioned any kind of ill feelings towards one another.”

Check out the complete episode at Patreon.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.