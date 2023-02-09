Dax Harwood Discusses How Important Jon Moxley Is to AEW, Wanting Match With Moxley

On the latest episode of his “FTR” podcast, Harwood discussed Moxley’s importance to AEW, saying that while they don’t have much in common, he respects the hell out of Moxley. Harwood also revealed how he pleaded with AEW President Tony Khan for a match against Moxley. Harwood made the following statement:

“Yeah, he’s a great guy. He’s a man’s man. He loves wrestling. He loves, loves wrestling. A huge star and I don’t think that AEW would be where it is without Jon Moxley. I think he is our, should be our number one priority in the business, right now, for our company. And I think Tony has, but I think he should be looked at that way, taken care of that way, featured that way, and etc. And, you know, he and I, aside from loving our families, aside from considering ourselves men’s men, we don’t have very much in common. I’m sure we don’t listen to the same music. I’m sure we don’t share the same qualities of life, you know, but I respect the hell out of him.

“I respect him for putting AEW above a lot of things he probably shouldn’t have and I respect how much he loves wrestling. Plus, I think he’s shown what a great psychologist in the ring he is since he’s come here. One of my favorite matches I’ve ever seen of his was him vs. Hunter at Roadblock in 2016. An incredible match, I love that match. And then he’s had obviously kickass matches and he and I were, you know, neck and neck for from a lot of people, the wrestler of the year. And I pushed, plead and begged to have a match with him in AEW, but Tony just didn’t see that the way that I did. We just never got around to it and that’s fine. But I can’t thank him enough for the work he’s put into AEW because without that work he’s put into AEW, I wouldn’t be able to take care of my wife and daughter to the extent that I’ve taken care of them and we all owe him a lot for that.”

You can watch the complete podcast below:



(H/T to Joshie Lopez and WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription)