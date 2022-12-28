Dax Harwood Discusses Whether AEW and WWE Have a ‘Political Game’ Backstage

FTR’s Dax Harwood compared the backstage environments of AEW and WWE. Harwood and Cash Wheeler both left WWE in April 2020 to join AEW.

On the first episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, the AEW star mentioned that WWE didn’t have much of a political game.

“So, I don’t think there’s a lack of communication there. As far as politics go, the political game in WWE was not bad at all. The boys got along great. I think the girls got along great as well. There was no real political maneuvering there in WWE. I think the problems were between the office and the boys. That’s where the problems were.

In AEW, I don’t think there’s a lot of politics there either, to be honest. “The boys have a male locker room and the people who share that locker room, share a bond and share a kinship and every single day — and I think you could ask anybody — every single day, myself or myself and Cash bring a bottle of tequila and we have drinks with the guys, just to make that camaraderie even stronger. To make the kinship even stronger. So, I don’t think there’s any political games as far as that goes.”

