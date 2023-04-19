Dax Harwood Ending His Podcast, Why He Signed With AEW Over WWE, Comments On CM Punk

AEW star Dax Harwood recently spoke on his podcast, “FTR with Dax Harwood,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including why he signed with AEW over WWE:

“We had to weigh out what was going to work for both of us. Ultimately, the schedule probably was the biggest thing, but also, I feel that, and this is no slight. I’m not throwing any kind of shade anywhere, but I feel that for the next four years, we can trust Tony Khan more with our career and our legacy than we could over there. I just think it’s because Tony gets us more than Vince does, and even Hunter to an extent. I think Tony understands us and gets FTR better than they do. I think he also sees more marketability in us. As you saw on Rampage, we were given six minutes to talk on a live mic. That would have never happened in WWE.”

Regarding taking heat online for being friends with Punk and expressing a desire to team up with Punk against Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks at Wembley Stadium:

“There were some negative things that I was reading and I didn’t understand why. I couldn’t understand why, and it was all because of my friendship with Punk. All I said was if this is my dream match, I want it to be me and my two best friends in the business, CM Punk and Cash Wheeler against The Elite and The Young Bucks. That’s all I said. I never said that one individual is a piece of shit. I never said one was a pu**y ass b*tch or anything like that. I never said we’re better than they are. All I said was my dream match, and for some reason that got brought up and as me gaslighting The Bucks and their fans, The Elite and their fans. I scrolled through this, and I saw people say that I was a piece of shit, and that they wished I would lose my job. They wish I’d get released, that I am a drunk, I’m an alcoholic, and I also heard people say he should just die. I’m thinking to myself, man, all this because of wrestling. All this because I said I wanted to have a dream match with my two best friends in the business and three guys that I think that we can, one, draw the most money with, but two, tear the fu**ing house down with, and that’s the response that I get is death, joblessness, and people calling me a drunk.”

“I always thought I was mentally tough and I can handle this. I told you the outset, ‘Hey, Dude, I can handle the heat. The heat, I can handle that’, and I guess I’m not as tough as I thought I was because, imagine waking up every day and getting on Twitter. Let’s just say one person says it, but you get it every single day. I wish you were dead, or I wish you didn’t have a job, or wrestling would be better without you. I hope she never hears this, I don’t think she will, I don’t think Finley will, but I showed my wife this yesterday. Someone called my daughter a whore, my nine year old daughter, in three days, she’ll be nine years old, a whore. I read that my wife and my daughter should be disappointed in me. Like, imagine reading that every day. At first it’s like, you know, this idiot, okay, that’s funny, whatever, whatever. But then by day 37, you’re like, holy shit. Maybe I am a terrible father. Maybe I am an alcoholic. Would this world be better if I weren’t here? It gets stuck back there and that’s all you can think about every single day. The last few days have not been very good.”

On why he is ending the podcast:

“When we started this podcast, we just wanted to do good for wrestling. I was looking forward to, and I still do, and I still did, looking forward to bringing my faults on psychology in-ring action, what I thought was good wrestling, my love for Bret Hart, and breaking down some of the things that we had done in our career and some of our biggest moments. I knew that we would probably ruffle a few feathers.”

“I don’t think that I can handle some of the things that are said. I also don’t know if I want my daughter 10 years from now to read some of the things that are said about me. Ultimately, we all wanted to do good for wrestling. I don’t think that this podcast, as much as we tried, as hard as we tried, I don’t think the podcast was reflecting that for whatever reason. With fans, I feel like we kind of made life more difficult for them because there are a lot of fans, myself included when I was a fan, where their life did almost revolve around wrestling because they loved it so much. I was the same way as a kid. I think we both feel that we were causing more harm than good, even though we’re trying to do good. It just didn’t come across that way. I guess we didn’t portray it that way. We were more of a detriment to professional wrestling than we thought and we never want it to be that.”

