Dax Harwood Explains Why The Pinnacle Faction In AEW Was “DOA”

Dax Harwood recently spoke on his podcast, “FTR with Dax Harwood,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including addressing a tweet from Shawn Spears about how The Pinnacle faction in AEW was “DOA” – Dead On Arrival.

Here is what Harwood said:

“Spears is going to get more heat than I am, thank you Spears, you take some away from me. Spears is finally branching out and understanding how good he is and that he doesn’t always have to keep his mouth shut if he doesn’t want to. (The group was DOA) because, I think, one person in the group probably thought that he was bigger than the group, maybe, and probably felt that this was just designed for him, maybe. Maybe he wasn’t the only person that thought that. I didn’t think at first we thought that. At first, someone, and maybe a couple of other people outside of our group too, felt this was a vehicle for just him and them. We felt, us and Wardlow, I say us being me, Cash, Spears, and Wardlow, felt that if we all worked together, we could all get over and we could all get each other over. Obviously, Max (MJF) was going to be the main event guy winning the world belt. We know that. We felt everybody could benefit from this group, and in turn, benefit who we individually worked with, and in turn benefit AEW’s business. It just didn’t pan out that way.”

Harwood also revealed that FTR told AEW that they’ll continue working until their contracts expired.

