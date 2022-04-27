Dax Harwood On FTR’s Match With The Briscoes: “I Don’t Know If We’ll Ever Have A Better Match”

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) made an appearance on The Sessions with Renée Paquette to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Harwood was asked what he thought of the FTR vs. The Briscoes match at ROH Supercard of Honor earlier this month. He compared it to Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart.

“I told Cash after the match was over, ‘That’s our Bret-Austin’. I don’t know if we’ll ever have a better match than that one, and that’s okay with me. I can hang my hat on that. I can hang my hat on that whole week, you know, them and The Bucks match. But specifically that match, I can hang my proverbial wrestling hat on that match and say, ‘This is what I do for a living, this is my legacy, and this is why we were the best tag team in the world.’”

“No one thought of any move we wanted to do. It was all built on intensity and emotion and winning. That’s it, because we wanted to be the best tag team in the world, and they wanted to be the best tag team. We thought we were the toughest bastards in the world and they thought they were the toughest.”

“So going into it, all we knew was emotion, intensity, and trying to win, because everyone can relate to that. That’s how we built our match. Because in your workplace, you want to win every single day so you can keep your job. That’s just what we built the match around, and it was fuc*ing beautiful. I didn’t want to watch it for two or three days. Then finally I was like, you know what, I’m going to watch it on the elliptical. I was in the gym and broke down in tears while I was watching it. That’s how much I loved it.”