Dax Harwood on What Happened With CM Punk and The Elite During the All Out Media Scrum

As PWMania.com previously reported, the premiere episode of “FTR with Dax Harwood” is now available on AdFreeShows.com. Harwood spoke about what he believes happened with CM Punk and The Elite during the media scrum following the All Out PPV:

“So obviously I wasn’t there, right? So who I perceived to be God is the only person who really, really, really knows the truth, because everyone’s going to have their own version in their head, because we’ve all done it before. We’ve made up what we perceive to be the truth. What I’ve heard that is reported, there are elements of truth in it. But then there are also some things that raise a red flag to me, like, man, it seems like we’re only getting a portion of the story or what this journalist wants to put out. Whether he has a bias or whether he has a grudge against one of the other parties, that’s just how I felt.

“But I also knew that I didn’t know the whole story. But I also felt that the stories that I’d heard from a few people, I don’t feel like they would blatantly lie to me. So, you know, I do think there are bits of truth, but I also believe some of the fans have read too much into it, and I think that they should let what happened, let it happen, and let it die down. Because you know, when it’s all said and done, I can’t tell you that I know 100% of the truth. So I can’t tell you if the journalists that are reporting it is 100% of the truth. I know what I perceive to be the truth, and from the things that I’ve read and heard, there’s partial truth and there’s partial things that are a bit exaggerated.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)