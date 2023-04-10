Dax Harwood Pitches Match He Believes Will Fill Seats At Wembley Stadium For AEW All In

AEW star Dax Harwood recently spoke with Uproxx.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Harwood pitched a match that he thinks will fill seats at Wembley Stadium in London for the upcoming AEW All In event:

“CM Punk and FTR versus the Elite. That’s gotta be it, right? If you want to sell 50,000 tickets and take this company to the next level, that’s it, that’s me dreaming. That’s the dream match. That six-man tag in Wembley Stadium could help launch AEW to the next level.”

Harwood’s partner Cash Wheeler also said the following about the event:

“Wembley Stadium is huge for AEW. AEW has to be ambitious right now. We’ve done so much as a company over the past three years that everybody said we couldn’t do. When Tony [Khan] said we’re going to sell 20,000 (tickets at Arthur Ashe Stadium), that seemed ridiculous to people at the time. Everybody wants to keep moving the goalposts. Everybody wants to keep saying you can’t do this. I love that we’re going to Wembley because even if it’s not completely to the brim full, 50-, 60-, 70,000, whatever it ends up being, that’s huge for this company. As a company that’s only a couple years into its existence. You can’t play it safe all the time. The roster right now is so deep, why not go for it?”