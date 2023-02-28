Dax Harwood Recalls Backstage Moment Of Bret Hart Attempting A Sharpshooter On Arn Anderson

FTR’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood defeated Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson in tag team action at Big Time Wrestling’s “Return of The Hitman” event on Friday, June 10, 2022 in Webster, Massachusetts. Bret Hart and Arn Anderson, both WWE Hall of Famers, were in their respective corners. Hart stood at ringside as Harwood and Wheeler used stereo Sharpshooters to win.

Harwood recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso about his FTR Podcast, and he also discussed the big moment with Hart in Webster last summer. Harwood recalled proposing the finish backstage at Webster Hall during a pre-match meeting.

“I had this idea,” Harwood said. “People know I consider Bret to be the greatest of all time. So I said to him, ‘I was thinking, if Cash and I get Brock and Brian in Sharpshooters, Arn can come to the apron and start to break it up. Then you and Arn start to tussle. Arn takes a bump, and you put him in the Sharpshooter. All three of us would have the Sharpshooter locked, and they’d all tap at the same time. What do you think?’”

Harwood then revealed that Hart had said he hadn’t used the Sharpshooter in nearly a decade, but he was willing to give it a shot for the indie crowd.

“Bret paused and thought,” Harwood recalled. “He called me by my first name and said, ‘David, I haven’t done the Sharpshooter in almost 10 years.’ As I was saying, ‘That’s O.K.,’ Bret said, ‘but I’m willing to try.’”

To make more room, the wrestlers quickly pulled apart the steel chairs they were sitting in. The Enforcer then lay down in front of a crowd of four on the wooden floor, allowing The Hitman to begin applying his signature submission finisher. Hart stepped across Anderson’s body with his leg, then tied the legs up as the room burst into a frenzy.

“I felt like I was in Chicago at WrestleMania 13 and Bret was about to lock Steve Austin in the Sharpshooter,” Harwood recalled. “There was so much emotion in my body. I could barely contain it.”

Hart then took the turn to lock in the Sharpshooter, but just as he was about to finish it, the 64-year-old cancer and stroke survivor lost his footing and fell.

“I couldn’t get over the fact that Bret tried that for us,” Harwood said.“When I was a kid and I watched Bret wrestle, I felt like he was wrestling for me. On that day, he still made me feel that way. People question how I love wrestling, this inanimate object, so much, but I do. For me, it’s God, my wife, my daughter, and then professional wrestling. That moment reminded me of why I love wrestling with my whole body and soul.”

Harwood posted photos and thoughts from the night on Instagram the following weekend, which you can see below: