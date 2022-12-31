Dax Harwood Recalls Having Bizarre Object Lodged in His Knee Before WWE NXT Match

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR were known in WWE as Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, aka The Revival.

One of their most notable NXT feuds was with Chad Gable and Jason Jordan, who were then known as American Alpha.

The NXT Tag Team Championships were exchanged between the two teams several times in 2016. Gable and Steveson won the championships at TakeOver: Dallas, and The Revival reclaimed them two months later at TakeOver: The End.

On social media, Harwood revealed an intriguing detail about the second match.

Harwood said, “Great times. I remember an hour before this match, my knee wouldn’t bend or straighten out. It was stuck in one position. 5 mins before we walked through the curtain, the floating particle in my knee finally dislodged & it started moving! The floating particle was this button…”