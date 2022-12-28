Dax Harwood Recalls Punching Bobby Fish After an Incident on Live TV

As PWMania.com previously reported, Dax Harwood’s new podcast is now available on AdFreeShows.com.

Bobby Fish claimed that when Punk grabbed his wrist during their AEW TV match, he thought Punk was trying to kick him out of the GTS.

When asked about Fish kicking out immediately after CM Punk hit the GTS on him, Harwood responded as follows:

“What I will say about that is a couple things. One, I was never going to let this be known, but Bobby did an interview about this and that’s ok. He and I get along great, and before this and after this, we get along great. We talked about the families, his marriage. We talked about real estate and investments and things like that, so we get along great. I wanted to preface that before anybody finds a headline, but there was an issue he and I had on live TV where I felt he was taking advantage of me and things got very, very, very, very heated on stage, and I accidentally, well not accidentally, I punched Kyle because I thought Kyle was getting involved as well. We got to the back. We had to be separated, but then thirty minutes later, we apologized, we hugged, and we’re good.

“As far as the kick out goes, I’ve taken many pins in my career, obviously, and I have got the squeeze, and the squeeze to me means thank you, and that’s what I think and that’s what I was taught. Maybe Bobby was taught differently. I don’t know. But those are my feelings on Bobby. Great guy to me. We get along personally. We had our little flare up where we threw hands and we got over it just like men do and moved on.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)