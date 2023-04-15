Dax Harwood Responds To A Critical Fan Hoping AEW Releases Him

FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are regarded as one of the best in the world due to their success in every promotion they have been involved in, including AEW, WWE, ROH, NJPW, and others.

After taking a chance and leaving WWE for AEW in 2020, they quickly rose to the top as the company’s leading tag team.

They recently made an announcement about their four-year contract with All Elite Wrestling. Click here to learn more about their agreement.

In a tweet, Harwood mentioned that he had seen a tweet from a fan stating that they preferred to see AEW release Harwood while keeping Wheeler.

In response to the critical fan, Harwood wrote, “Woke up this morning reading a lot of bad stuff about me. I’m not sure why. Either way, hoping I lose my job, and my means of providing for my family ain’t it, though. It’s sad that everyday i have to remind myself social media isn’t real life.”

You can check out his tweet below: