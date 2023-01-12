Dax Harwood Responds to Reports of Some People in AEW Not Happy About What He Said, Road Dogg

On the latest “FTR” podcast, Dax Harwood responded to Road Dogg. First, Dax discussed hearing that some people in AEW don’t agree with what he said on his podcast last week:

“Of course, I’ve heard about it. Everybody’s tweeting me and texting me and that’s all I read. Yeah, apparently some people in the AEW lock room were unhappy with my podcast, and that’s okay if they were. But to me, it’s funny that, you know, I talked to you, I told you even before this stuff got out, I told you I had at the very least 20 text messages from the guys and girls that I work with who told me how much they love the podcast and how much they enjoyed my thoughts and feelings and how I expressed wrestling. They also enjoy the fact that I didn’t play either side and that I just told the truth.”

“So for some of the people that are upset with me, I wonder why they’re upset because all I did was paint a company that I’m in love with, or that I believe in, in a positive light. All I did was paint a few people that were in the news in a positive light. Because at the core, I believe that they all are good people. But I guess some people weren’t happy that I was maybe expressing the true human being that CM Punk is, or maybe they were unhappy that I was expressing the true human beings that The Young Bucks or Kenny or whoever was. Maybe that’s it too.”

Dax’s co-host, Matt Koon, said, “Road Dogg decided he wanted to, Road Dogg Jesse James, wanted to respond and actually made a special Bonus exclusive YouTube video, you know, get some views and kind of talk about us a little bit. I just want to say, we’re not gonna involve ourselves in any bullcrap angles or podcast, fake podcast stuff. Everything we’re doing is 100% real. We’re not gonna insult your intelligence guys.”

Dax replied, “There’s no payoff. There’s zero payoff, because he’s not gonna get the ring with me, so there’s no payoff. So why even, you know, delve into that.”

Koon said, “The headline was, ‘He apologized.’ Then I looked at the apology, and it was not what an apology is. It was something like, ‘If I did you wrong at RAW 25, I’m sorry, but why do you need my I’m sorry?’ It was something like that. It was so strange.”

Dax said, “He (Road Dogg) responded, ‘I’m sorry if you felt that you deserved a thank you, but you went out there and you did your job. Why should I have to come back and thank you.’ And here’s the thing with that. One other thing as we’re talking about it, when I was putting the match together with American Alpha for Dallas, and he offered his idea, I would never in a million years say, ‘Oh, no, I’m not doing that.’ Never in a million years did I do that. I took his idea, and I said, ‘Okay, okay’, but I didn’t use it, which doesn’t mean it’s bad and it doesn’t mean that it’s wrong. It just means it didn’t fit the story that I was trying to tell. We’re talking about the Dallas match. He said, ‘You heard Dax. He said, I, I, I, put this together. I do this?’ Yes, and the reason is because, there’s a couple of reasons. Jason Jordan and Chad Gable at that point had become really, really, really good friends of mine. Gable is still one of my best friends. We talk all the time. At that point in their career, they were very, very, very green. Cash at that point in his career had done a lot. He was really good. He was incredible, but he trusted me. Also he and I talked and you know, we were on the same page. So these guys who were still very green in professional wrestling, allowed the guy who has been doing this for over a decade, to call the match with their input. Now Road Dogg spins it and says, ‘Oh, Dax will say I, I, I, I’, when Road Dogg knows deep down that the veteran who’s had the most matches, calls the match. I called the match and I’m pretty sure it got some pretty good acclaim.”

“Going to RAW 25, He says, ‘I’m sorry if I upset Dax by not saying thank you, but I don’t think I had to come back and say thank you for doing your job.’ Again, he is spinning a narrative to try to get fans on his side because he knows it’s a time honored tradition. For years and years and years, when you get finished with a segment or you get finished with a match, when there’s business done, you walk to the back and you say thank you. That’s how it’s always been. Because one, you say thank you for keeping me safe so I can go home tomorrow and hang out with my family. You say thank you for bumping around for me and making me look good so I can continue to make money. He knows that. He absolutely knows that, but he spun his narrative so he didn’t look like the bad guy, which is what I think he did the whole time I was in WWE, which in turn makes me not trust him.”

“Now going to the tweet that he put out saying that I’ll make sure you never move up to the main roster. He said, ‘Well, I couldn’t have prevented that, but Dax, thank you for thinking so much.” We have the physical tweets. He was the head writer of SmackDown. He condescendingly said, ‘Dax, I’m glad you thought I had enough power to keep you off of the main roster’, but your tweet said verbatim, ‘I’ll make sure you never make it to the main roster.’ If he wants, we can retweet the picture of that tweet so that people know exactly what he said. Then he said, ‘Yes, there was a call to me, but the call was to let me know that I was wrong.’ No, no, no. The call was from Mark Carano with Road Dogg, and he was saying, ‘Oh, you know Road Dogg. Brian was just kidding, right? You know that, right? We all know he was just kidding.’ They were covering their tracks. He knows that. As a man of God, he knows that. Okay. I’m not saying that Road Dogg is a bad person. I’m just saying those three instances, he’s not telling the truth.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



