Dax Harwood Says Tony Khan Gets FTR Better Than Vince McMahon

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) had been hinting for months that they might leave AEW and possibly return to WWE when their contract expires in April. They also hinted at spending a year working in the independent scene.

They put their AEW careers on the line last week when they faced The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) for a shot at the AW Tag Team Championships. FTR won the gold and will remain in AEW.

Last week, Harwood seemed to imply that FTR never intended to leave AEW for WWE.

Harwood told Raj Prashad of Uproxx that they believe AEW/ROH President Tony Khan understands them better than Vince McMahon.

“I think that Tony (Khan) gets Dax and Cash, FTR, better than Vince,” Harwood said. “I think he understands that we are average, everyday human beings that just caught on with the fans because they can relate to us, because we’re either family men or just regular human beings. We just enjoy physicality and we enjoy fighting, and I think that they can live their lives through us. (Vince has) a business track record that proves that he is obviously very intelligent to the business, but I think he thinks he knows what the Revival was better than we did. That’s why he came up with all those cartoon costumes he gave us. In contrast, Tony understands that no one knows who we are better than us, and no one can display our characters or show our characteristics better than we can.”

Wheeler went on to say that their conversations with Khan and their relationship with him are different from those with Triple H or McMahon because they believe they can have open and honest conversations with Khan. He did make a point of noting that McMahon and Triple H were always respectful to them.