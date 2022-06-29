Dax Harwood Takes Shot at The Usos, Latest News on His Injury

IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood revealed that he suffered an injury last Sunday during the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

FTR defeated Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan of Roppongi Vice and United Empire in the Winners Take All bout at Forbidden Door. On the line were the IWGP and ROH tag belts. As Harwood was brought backstage early in the match and later returned with his shoulder wrapped, it was reported on Sunday night that he appeared to have injured his shoulder.

This week, Harwood updated his Twitter account to say that he had a separated shoulder.

“Separated shoulder? Bite a towel and rub some tequila on it. It’ll be fine,” Harwood wrote along with images from the FTR locker room celebration.

Separated shoulder? Bite a towel and rub some tequila on it. It’ll be fine. pic.twitter.com/RsvZ8QF6Zc — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) June 28, 2022

Harwood said he would be prepared to go for a potential battle against AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks on tonight’s Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite, but it is unknown how serious the injury is or whether he will miss any in-ring action. Harwood was asked how his shoulder is doing.

He replied, “Popped out. Popped back in. Easy. LFG.”

Popped out. Popped back in. Easy. LFG. — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) June 27, 2022

The Usos, the undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, came under fire from Harwood as well. He took a shot at The Usos while posting photos from FTR’s championship picture shoot.

“Maybe…we the ones, Uce? Maybe… 7 [star emoji] FTR,” he wrote.

As of this writing, the Usos have not reacted to Harwood. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.