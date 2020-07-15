Dax Harwood Talks About FTR’s Arrangement With AEW

Dax Harwood commented on FTR’s current arrangement with AEW, in an interview with WrestlingInc.com:

“The pandemic – that’s the only restriction we have right now and hopefully things are gonna start lightening up soon. But yeah, it is almost a handshake deal. Tony trusts us and we trust Tony. We’ve had a lot of conversations with a lot of different guys and Cash and myself are extremely excited about the opportunities we have in front of us.”

“As he said, the only restriction is the pandemic which is obviously a huge restriction. But we have our fate in our hands right now. We get to call the shots and control and say what we want to do when we want to do it.”

“I’ll say this humbly: we are a hot commodity right now. There are tons of things we want to do as we’ve always been extremely ambitions. We know that tag team wrestling hasn’t always been seen as the sexiest form of wrestling; it’s no surprise to us. But we’ve always been so ambitious and we set goals for ourselves that we 100 percent always think we can obtain. One of those goals is to wrestle for every company against every tag team that thinks they’re better than us and prove them wrong.”