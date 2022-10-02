Dax Harwood to Tony Khan: “We Still Work for You – Book Us, Brother”

As part of the opening night of NJPW Royal Quest II, which took place on Saturday in London, England, FTR was victorious over Aussie Open. After the match, Dax Harwood did a post-match promo in which he mentioned AEW President Tony Khan.

Harwood said, “This is the first time we have been overseas since 2019, and we thank you. Two things. First thing’s first: Tony Khan, we still work for you – Book us, brother. Second thing and most importantly, these guys [Aussie Open] are the future of tag team wrestling. All self preservation to the side, they may be the best tag team today.”

You can watch a clip from the promo below: