Dax Harwood Told Tony Khan That The Video Of A Fan Hitting MJF Should Go Viral

AEW star Dax Harwood of FTR spoke with Military News on a number of topics related to pro wrestling, which includes how he told Tony Khan and the AEW social media team that they should do what they can to make the clip of a young fan hitting MJF go viral.

Harwood said, “My favorite unpredictable moment was when an 11 year old girl punched MJF right in his chest and I immediately texted Tony and I texted our social media team when I saw it and said, ‘We need to make this clip go viral.’ It was recently with the match of MJF and Will Ospreay. They fought in the crowd and Will held MJF’s arms back and a little 11 year old girl punched MJF right in his chest.”

“Things like that is what defines AEW because that’s the alternative that we offer. That’s not something that I think you will see in other companies.”