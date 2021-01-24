Dax Harwood Wants To See WWE Superstar Join AEW

During a watch-along on AdFreeShows.com, AEW star Dax Harwood of FTR commented on The Revival vs. American Alpha from NXT Takeover: Dallas in 2016. Harwood discussed the match and added that he would like to see Chad Gable join AEW:

“That is what separates you, and that is what separates the wrestlers from guys who are playing wrestler. There are guys who can go in there and do athletic, crazy stuff. I wish I could, but if you believe in your heart that you are the best; if you believe that you’re the biggest badass in the world… nobody can beat you, you’re gonna look legit.”

“I think we should get Gable into AEW, but that’s just my thought.”