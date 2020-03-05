DDP & Bully Ray React To Jake Roberts’ AEW Debut

Diamond Dallas Page took to Twitter today and praised Jake “The Snake” Roberts for his AEW Dynamite debut during last night’s show from the Denver area.

“Who saw the one and only @JakeSnakeDDT on @AEWonTNT last night? Bro you KILLED it [collision emoji] so proud of YOU! DDP [gem emoji] #aewdynamite #jakethesnake,” DDP wrote.

On a related note, Bubba Ray Dudley tweeted on Jake’s AEW debut today and issued a warning to anyone using Jake’s DDT for a false finish.

“Dear Wrestlers, With Jake Roberts returning to #AEWDynamite last night… If you’re working a match anywhere on the planet and use the DDT in any way, shape or form as a false finish, you should get shoot mafia kicked in the face. Have a nice day,” he wrote.

You can see the full tweets from DDP and Bully Ray below:

