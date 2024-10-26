DDP Calls His WWE Stalker Gimmick The Best And Worst Decision He Has Ever Made

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) spoke with Inside The Ropes on a number of topics, including the stalker gimmick being pitched to him.

DDP said, “I came in there with Kimberly, Shane McMahon was there and they brought me this whole stalker angle. Now, I’m thinking, ‘You’re looking at Kimberly, like, seriously I’m going to stalk some other chick?’ But I didn’t want to… I was trying to be political and I was like, ‘Well, you know, that doesn’t really work for my character. I can understand if I’m doing this to bring out the best in Undertaker … blah, blah, blah.’ And we go back and forth about it and they really think it’s going to be awesome.”

On it being the best and worst decision he has ever made:

“When I tell you it was the worst decision I made and the best decision I ever made in my life… I don’t say anything. What I should have said was, ‘It’s a great idea for someone else. When you want to do People’s Champion vs. People’s Champion, call me.’ If I walk out there, get in the elevator, I’m not going to make it to the airport. He would have called me back and brought me right back in. I didn’t do that. Why is the best decision? Why it was the best decision, it made me a much smarter businessman.”

You can check out DDP’s comments in the video below.