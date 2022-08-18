DDP Claims He Was Asked To Compete In Ric Flair’s Last Match

Diamond Dallas Page was almost part of Ric Flair’s Last Match.

The pro wrestling star recently appeared as a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette for an interview.

During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend revealed that he was contacted about being included in the JCP Presents Ric Flair’s Last Match main event.

“Ric Flair actually called me and asked me if I would be in the match with him and do a six-man. At first he said, ‘How old are you?’ I said, ‘66.’ He said, ‘I’ve seen you. You’re in great shape. I really would love to have you in this match.’ I said, ‘Ric, I can’t do it. I feel so good. I can’t take a chance of hurting myself.’ He said, ‘I feel great.’ I said, ‘You’re not from this planet.’ That’s when he talked me into doing the roast.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to WrestlingNews.co for transcribing the above quotes.