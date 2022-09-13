DDP Comments on Meeting Logan Paul for the First Time

Diamond Dallas Page discussed a wide variety of subjects while appearing on his podcast, DDP Snake Pit.

During the podcast, he reflected on his first encounter with Logan Paul.

DDP said, “We were in the elevator and I could tell that he wasn’t a fan from being a kid. He shook my hand and I said, ‘Let’s do a picture.’ I said, ‘Let’s do the diamond cutter (hand sign)’, and he said, ‘No, I don’t do that.’ The only other person to say no to me doing the diamond cutter was Val Kilmer, but every single other person has done it with me. He said, ‘It’s a gang sign. I got sued over that.’ I understood him because a guy like him is in such a position, I mean, he’s up there. Last thing he needs is wrestling, but it’s another thing that brings him into the mainstream again, doing something else that’s a spectacle. We have a humongous audience. But he wouldn’t do anything because, a gang sign, and he’s been sued over it before. I said, ‘Don’t worry about it’, so we took the picture.”