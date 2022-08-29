DDP & Jake Roberts Discuss Potential “Diamond Cutter vs. RKO” Dream Match

“The Diamond Cutter” versus “The RKO.”

It has a nice ring to it.

Diamond Dallas Page thinks so.

DDP recently spoke out on his DDP Snakepit podcast with Jake “The Snake” Roberts about who he would like to share the squared circle with if he were to entertain stepping through the ring ropes for one last hurrah.

Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where the WWE Hall Of Fame legend explains why Randy Orton would be the opponent he would like to see standing across from him in the ring if he were able to have “one more match.”

“I would love to have a match with Randy Orton and I really wanted that to happen. He thought it was going to happen, which makes sense: RKO vs. Diamond Cutter. I would’ve loved it and I’d put him over in the middle and he’d kick out…It would’ve been a great match, we would’ve had some great promos. It would’ve been awesome to go do something with him because he’s the total package really.”

Additionally, Jake “The Snake” Roberts would chime in with his take on the hypothetical dream match between Randy Orton and Diamond Dallas Page.

“I don’t think they’ve tapped into his real sh*t yet. He is phenomenal. There’s a little something that he’s not got and Bob Orton called me and asked me to get with him and try to help him, but the one time I had seen him, it’s hard to figure out what he’s missing because he’s got it all.”

Check out the complete episode of the DDP Snakepit podcast where WWE Hall Of Fame legends Diamond Dallas Page and Jake “The Snake” Roberts talk more about a potential DDP vs. Randy Orton dream match, as well as other current pro wrestling-related topics:



(H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.)