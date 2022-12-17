Road Dogg Calls AJ Styles “One of the Best” He’s Ever Seen

On the most recent episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James discussed a variety of topics. During the podcast, Road Dogg discussed AJ Styles and his admiration for the former WWE Champion.

“I think AJ Styles is, if not the best right now, and let’s say then, he has been working very hard ever since he showed up at the Rumble that year. So he’s older now and he’s slower now and he wants to work smarter now, but when he first got here and I still think he was very much in his prime, the road puts it on you. You know what I mean? TVs and the road and that kind of life. You know, be careful what you wish for because it ain’t easy. So he’s tired now, but man, when he first got there, there ain’t nobody, nobody, that works like he does. He works like everything he does in the ring from bell to bell is real and that’s what I love about AJ Styles. I love to have fun when I was in the ring, but when I was involved in the physicality, I always like to think I did it like it was real unless I was having fun or something, but AJ worked so hard on making every single thing he does look real. It’s so admirable and such a lost art that it’s still great to see him do it, and I know people go, ‘Oh Kenny Omega, oh this guy, oh that guy.’ I don’t care who you’re talking to. If you’re asking me my opinion, AJ Styles is one of the best, if not the best wrestler I’ve ever been in the ring with, seen, watched at home like a fan, watched in the arena like a fan. He’s one of the best I’ve ever seen and that’s my opinion on AJ Styles.”