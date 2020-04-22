DDP Not Planning To Re-Open His Gym Yet Despite Georgia Lifting Their Restrictions

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, DDP revealed that even though Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is lifting the lockdown restrictions on gyms, bowling alleys, hair salons, barber shops, nail salons and other similar businesses this Friday, he isn’t ready to open up his gym just yet. He said,

“Well, I think Governor Kemp’s a good man, and I’ve met him personally and I voted for him. I think he’s trying to get people back to work, but me personally — I’ve got one of those gyms where I train people. And personally, I’m erring on the side of caution and I’m not going to do it. But if it works for other people, then let them do it. For me personally, it won’t work. But for other people, I know the governor’s under pressure to get people out and get them to working. Because all those small business loans that were supposed to get taken care of — I didn’t see any small businesses get taken care of. I saw a lot of big businesses get taken care of … but a lot of these smaller restaurants, they didn’t get anything. This is how I live my life. You know, again I err on the side of caution and right now I don’t know enough about this. I think that no matter what, we’ll know if this works or not within the next 30 days … hopefully they’re gonna find some sort of vaccination for this. Which’ll probably take about a year or more, but who knows.”