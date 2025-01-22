DDP Offers High Praise For Trick Williams, Talks Attending 1/21 NXT On CW

Diamond Dallas Page had a good time attending the WWE NXT on The CW Network show on Tuesday night.

Following his appearance on the show, the WWE Hall of Fame legend surfaced on social media with a statement, as well as some photos of himself backstage with Trick Williams.

DDP wrote the following:

“Last night I was at WWE NXT & ran into one of my favorite performers, Trick Williams! A little over a year ago I was doing an interview and I was asked who I thought would be the next NXT Superstar to cross over to the main WWE roster and make a serious impact. I said it would be Trick! Nothing has changed. I think you can expect big things when my man crosses over.”