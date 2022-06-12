DDP Praises WWE’s Current Creative Direction and RAW Superstar

DDP has a reputation for being outspoken about his feelings about pro wrestling, and he recently shared his thoughts on WWE’s latest product. DDP, who last fought for WWE at the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2016, commended the company on his podcast DDP Snake Pit:

“The storylines in WWE have gotten better and better,” DDP said. “I like a lot of the things that they’re doing right now. You know, some of the things I don’t understand, but there’s some good things too.”

DDP also praised for Seth Rollins work in the company:

“To me, Seth Rollins is one of the best in the world,” DDP stated. ” Seth… when they came in as the Shield, they took over. I mean, look at this crew: Moxley, and Roman, and Seth.”

You can listen to the podcast below: